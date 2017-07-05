Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/05/business/what-does-volvo-s-big-electric-car-announcement-have-do-china-lot/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Volvo is the first major car company to announce when it will stop developing cars that run on good ol’ internal combustion engines. Starting in 2019, all of Volvo’s new models will be hybrids or electric vehicles. The company has its origins in Sweden, but it’s been owned by Chinese carmaker Geely since 2009. You won’t find a country making a bigger push in the electric vehicle market than China. While China’s climate change goals may not be the driving force behind Volvo’s announcement, they do factor into the plans.

