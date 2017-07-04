Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/04/world/north-korea-missile-test-could-change-discussions-g20/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As President Trump prepares for his second foreign trip, this time to the G-20 summit in Germany, he’s faced with the news of a longer-range missile tests out of North Korea. With a bilateral meeting planned with China while in Hamburg, as well as a re-negotiation of the U.S. trade deal with South Korea on the table, tensions over North Korean military action could strain or change trade discussions. North Korea already faces economic sanctions, and one question G20 leaders will ponder is whether to tighten those, or incentivize North Korea instead.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.