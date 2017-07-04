Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/04/economy/mid-day-update/07042017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump will go on a multi-country trip this week to Europe, where he'll discuss the global economy and trade with the world's leading 20 economies. But with the U.S. and countries like Germany seemingly at odds when it comes to protectionism, we'll discuss just how contentious these meetings might be. Next, we'll talk about the growing market for physical storage spaces, and then look at whether Georgia's music industry can succeed as the state's public schools reduce its music classes.