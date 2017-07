Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/04/business/what-s-fourth-july-without-fireworks-some-towns-are-about-find-out/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

July Fourth. Time for parades, BBQs and municipal firework displays. Except this year – not so much. Towns on tight budgets across the country are nixing their annual displays, as show costs head skywards.

