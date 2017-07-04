Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/04/business/brand-usa-remains-strong-abroad-despite-waning-international-confidence/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has stumbled a few times during encounters with key allies. There was the uncomfortable encounter with Germany’s Angela Merkel, the handshake-tussle he lost to new French president Emmanuel Macron, being un-invited to the U.K. by London Mayor Sadiq Khan after his tweets about terrorist attacks. The impact of Trump’s appearance on the global stage can be seen in new international public-opinion polling about the United States and its president. According to a Pew Research Center survey of residents in 37 countries, 22 percent of people have confidence in the U.S. president to do the right thing in international affairs. Compare that to 64 percent in the final years of Barack Obama’s presidency. America’s overall image has also declined: from 64 percent positive under President Obama, to 49 percent today.