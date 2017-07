Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/03/economy/mid-day-update/07032017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A big financial change is happening in China today — foreign investors now have access to the country's $9 trillion bond market. On today's show, we'll discuss why China had the market closed off to these investors and why it's decided to open it up. Afterwards, we'll find out why there's been a decline in the demand for new cars, and then look at the growing industry for tourism on tribal land.