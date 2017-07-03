Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/03/business/tesla-rest-us-here/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Fans of Tesla have been waiting all year for word on the company's mass-market electric vehicle: The $35,000 Model 3. Company founder Elon Musk announced — via Tweet, of course — that the Model 3 is on track for production this week, with first deliveries planned for the end of July. About 400,000 people put down a deposit to pre-order one. So does this herald a true turnaround for the large-scale adoption of affordable electric cars? It just might.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.