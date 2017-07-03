Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/07/03/business/al-jazeera-gives-qatar-outsized-influence/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As of today, Qatar, tiny in population but swimming in vast natural gas reserves, has until Wednesday to meet the demands of angry neighbors in the region. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain all cut ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The countries have issued 13 demands they want met before they lift an air, land and sea blockade. Among them: that Qatar close down state-supported news network Al Jazeera. What is it about this media outlet that so irritates other Middle Eastern countries?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.