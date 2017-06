Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/30/health-care/media-blitz-healthcare-bill-begins-lawmakers-head-home-holiday/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Lawmakers are heading home for the July Fourth holiday recess without a health care bill. When they get there, advocacy groups opposed to repealing Obamacare are targeting undecided Senators with media campaigns against the proposal in front of the U.S. Senate. Some groups are spending money on television and radio ads. Others are putting their time and energy into organizing on-the-ground events.

