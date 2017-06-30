Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/30/economy/uncertainty-over-us-trade-policy-frustrates-allies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Do imports of foreign steel and aluminum compromise national security? President Trump told the Commerce Department to speed up its investigation of that question and come back with some answers today. It didn't happen. Officials said that was due to "unanticipated complexities." But China, the European Union and other steel-exporting nations, fearing the U.S. could impose sanctions, told the World Trade Organization they can't be justified on national security grounds.

