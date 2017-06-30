Japan and the European Union are close to signing a trade agreement that would offset the dearth created by the U.S. pulling out of the Trans Pacific Partnership. Health care stocks are slightly up as the Senate reworks the health care bill ahead of next week's vote. Because the bill is not expected to pass, health care companies can likely write off a radical overhaul of the system. And finally, today kicks off the U.S. conference of mayors, where city leaders from all over the country will look for answers on the Trump administration's infrastructure improvement plans and how they'll be paid for.