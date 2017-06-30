Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/30/economy/are-we-worrying-too-much-about-the-skills-gap/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's called the "skills gap". It's the idea that there's a mismatch between the skills needed by employers and the skills that job seekers have. It gets blamed for the millions of unfilled jobs that exist in our economy and why many workers feel left out of the economic recovery. President Obama, President Trump and businesses all see it as a top issue. But, economists aren't so sure.

Pedro da Costa, senior correspondent at Business Insider, joined Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio, to explain why the skills gap may be getting too much attention.

