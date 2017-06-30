By Tony Wagner
June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
It's okay to be a little weird at work.
It's okay to be a little weird at work. - 

You can set your watch by Kai Ryssdal's dental hygiene. When he emerges from the restroom — toothbrush in hand, breath minty fresh — and begins his brisk walk toward the studio, you know it's very nearly 2 p.m. sharp, when Marketplace tapes live every weekday.

Its Kai's self-proclaimed weirdest work ritual and look, we all have them, even if you don't work in an office. From her home in Oakland, California, Molly Wood schedules conference calls around her dog's schedule. Bystanders might think she's executing a walk-and-talk with a furry, pooping Josiah Bartlett.

This week on Make Me Smart, Kai and Molly are celebrating these and all workplace quirks with Jennifer Romolini, author of "Weird in a World That's Not: A Career Guide for Misfits, F*ckups, and Failures." 

In that spirit, I asked the Marketplace staff and all of you about your strangest workplace habits. You didn't disappoint. Fair's fair though. I'll start:

"My diet for a long time was to only eat when there was free food at work," Marketplace developer Arjuna Soriano told me. "So I would usually end up eating nothing or like three donuts."

"I keep pillows on the floor in my sound booth, Ermentrude," Marketplace reporter Sally Herships told me. That's the name of the booth: Ermentrude. "So usually I'm just sitting on a pillow, on the ground while I'm doing interviews."

She sent a picture:

My colleague Brandon Echter, over at Science Friday, messes around with settings in the work group chat:

Can you top any of these workplace weirdos? Send us your best stories and we'll add 'em to the list! Tweet your responses to @Marketplace or leave a response in the comments! 

Follow Tony Wagner at @tonydwagner