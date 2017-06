Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/29/world/indian-businesses-protest-new-tax-system/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Plans by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reform the nation’s tax system have sparked fiery protests across the country. For the first time, many small traders must pay tax. Businesses say they aren’t ready for the new system, which goes into effect this weekend. The government maintains the overhaul is needed to finance infrastructure and education advances.

