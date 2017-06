Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/29/economy/mid-day-update/062917-graduation-day-big-banks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

All 34 big banks should be strong enough to endure another financial crisis, according to their scores from the Federal Reserve stress tests. So what's next? Time to deregulate? We talk to Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics, about what these results really mean. Plus, how the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) dodges the debt ceiling and why Nike's move to reach customers directly has sporting goods retailers' shares falling.