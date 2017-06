Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/29/economy/debt-another-big-congressional-battle-horizon/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release a report today on the country’s debt ceiling. The debt limit, which caps the amount the United States can borrow, was reinstated back in March. And the Treasury Department began using what are called “extraordinary measures” to help cover its obligations. But those will run out at some point. And then we’ve got real problems.

