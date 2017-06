Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/29/business/behemoth-office-supply-company-offer-bargain-basement-price/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You’ve seen the headlines: the death of retail, the retailpocalypse, the end of the shopping mall as you know it. Well, add another line to that narrative: Staples, the office supply store, has agreed to sell itself off for nearly $7 billion. Sales and profits at Staples have been dropping steadily for four years. So who would want to pony up $7 billion for office supplies, and why?

