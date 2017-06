Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/28/economy/us-territories-face-economic-problems-similar-puerto-ricos/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Congress has sent auditors to several U.S. territories in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa. They want to avert the kind of financial mess Puerto Rico got into with $123 billion in bond debt and unfunded pensions.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.