A malware attack that started yesterday in Ukraine has spread to more than 60 countries. Companies including Russian oil giant Rosneft, Danish shipping firm Maersk and Ukrainian government agencies have been hit. Ransomware victims are prompted to pay $300 in bitcoin to get the key to unlock their data. Also on today's update, Monsanto released better-than-expected earnings this morning. The agricultural giant has enjoyed solid growth over the first half of the year, despite pushback on its use of chemicals linked to cancer.