Economics is fundamentally the study of human behavior. Yes, it's steeped in equations and math, but some argue it's equally based on philosophy and the arts. A new book by Morton Schapiro and Gary Saul Morson looks at what insight economists can gain from reading classic literature.

Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro joined Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio to discuss Cents and Sensibility: What Economics Can Learn from the Humanities.

