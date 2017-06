Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/28/business/blue-apron-s-price-cut-shows-investors-are-wary-high-growth-no-profit/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The window is closing on Blue Apron’s IPO. The do-it-yourself meal-kit delivery service is going public tomorrow. Today they cut the initial price target for their shares by about a third. That puts the company’s valuation below the estimated $2.2 billion valuation in their last round of private venture capital funding. There are no inside investors in the IPO, so it’s not a case of the owners cashing out. So why IPO at all?

