By Molly Wood and Kai Ryssdal
June 27, 2017 | 8:38 AM
One of TV's finest weirdos, at work, just like the rest of us.
Maybe you feel like a weirdo at work. You almost certainly work with at least one weirdo. This week, we're talking with Jennifer Romolini about her new book "Weird in a World That's Not: A Career Guide for Misfits, F*ckups, and Failures." Here's an excerpt, all about how to send a good email. Oh yeah, and Romolini tells us about that one time she got an email from Shonda Rhimes.

Plus, in the News Fix: Ransomware cyberattacks hit more companies, the European Commission slaps Google with a big fine for antitrust violations and the big Senate health care vote gets pushed back to after July 4.

Finally, Mozilla CMO Jascha Kaykas-Wolff answers our Make Me Smart question, and we share more of your ideas for what to call the Make Me Smart community. 

