Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/27/education/high-school-students-feel-disengaged-classroom/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Most of us who went to school in this country grew up with a “comprehensive high school” — that is, a school that seeks to educate large numbers of students under a single roof. Now, a new survey by the Fordham Institute shows this approach might be creating students who are less engaged with what they are learning.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.