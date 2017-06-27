Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/27/economy/wisdom-finance-mihir-desai-bankruptcy-marriage/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Does the world of finance and markets needs a good infusion of humanity? One book examines how how a wider reading of the humanities can help you understand finance and — at the same time — how finance can help you understand the human condition. It’s by economist and Harvard Business School Professor Mihir Desai.

He joined Marketplace Morning Report host David Brancaccio to discuss his latest book, "The Wisdom of Finance: Discovering Humanity in the World of Risk and Return."

