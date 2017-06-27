Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/27/economy/new-york-s-plagued-subway-annoys-riders-and-hurts-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

You thought your commute was bad? More than 30 New York City subway riders got hurt this morning after two cars derailed, scraped the side of the subway tunnel and came to a stop. Delays spread throughout the system. It’s the kind of hang-up New Yorkers are sadly accustomed to, with about 70,000 subway delays per month. The 113-year-old system needs billions of dollars in upgrades, but no expanded funding mechanism is in sight from the state of New York.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.