Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/27/economy/mid-day-update/062717-too-much-google/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The European Comission imposed $2.72 billion fine on internet giant Google on Tuesday for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service, claiming that the company "abused its market dominance as a search engine." Also on today's show: A look at home health monitoring devices that improve care and cut costs for chronically ill patients.