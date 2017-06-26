A Service Employees International Union member celebrates after California Governor Jerry Brown signed landmark legislation SB 3 into law on April 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. - David McNew/Getty

This July 1, Maryland, Oregon, Los Angeles and Washington D.C., are raising the minimum wage.

The nation's capital will still have the highest minimum wage in the U.S. It's going up to $12.50-an-hour. Meanwhile, the debate is raging around $15 minimum wages in cities like Seattle, Washington.

That got us on Marketplace Weekend thinking more about minimum wage laws across the country, and how people who work for minimum wage manage their daily expenses and support themselves and their families.

We want to know: What are your experiences working for minimum wage where you live?

Minimum wage laws vary a lot by state. Some of you may live in Georgia or Wyoming, where the minimum wage is $5.15-an-hour, the lowest in the nation. Others might live in one of the states that has no state mandated minimum wage — that's residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Alabama, which have had to adopt the de facto federal minimum wage of $7.25-an-hour, which was set in 2009.

Do you live in one of these states and want to share your story? What are your thoughts about these changes?

