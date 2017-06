Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/26/world/india-s-pm-calls-president-trump-washington/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Washington today for his first meeting with President Trump. The two are likely to stick to subjects both countries agree on — defense and counterterrorism — but the issue of H-1B visas can’t be ignored.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.