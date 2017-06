Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/26/sustainability/trump-calls-energy-dominance-us-oil-and-gas-exports-keep-rising/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In yet another branded White House initiative, it's Energy Week. President Trump will be focused on American "energy dominance," and touting the boom in U.S. fossil fuels and plans to support and increase energy exports. A ban on exporting U.S. oil and gas was lifted under the Obama administration. Energy companies may appreciate less oversight and more access under Trump, yet their activity is driven by markets over Washington moves.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.