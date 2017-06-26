Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/26/economy/globalization-political-rhetoric-vs-ground-reality/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

South Carolina’s political elite turned out today to celebrate an expansion of BMW’s facility in the Palmetto State. It’s now BMW’s largest in the world. At the event, Sen. Lindsey Graham had this to say on Twitter: “to those who fear globalization, embrace it b/c it’s not going away...if you want to see the good it can do, come to SC.” The senator’s tweet could be interpreted as a jab at President Trump, who has been highly critical of Germany and other U.S. trading partners. But states are moving full speed ahead to attract as much of the world’s investment as possible, no matter what the president has to say about it.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.