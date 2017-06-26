Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/26/business/activist-investors-can-have-outsized-influence-company-if-they-have-reputation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Activist investor Daniel Loeb announced over the weekend that his hedge fund, Third Point, has taken a $3.5 billion stake in the Swiss food conglomerate Nestle, and he wants some changes at the company. That may sound like a lot of money, but the investment represents just over a 1 percent stake in the company. It’s enough though to get the company’s attention. That’s because activist investors are looking to drive change, unlike a lot of “passive” investors, who just sell their stock if they don’t like how a company is run. How do activist investors work? Experts say if activists have a reputation for adding value and getting good returns, and if they have appealing ideas, they can win over other shareholders who will help them push for change.

