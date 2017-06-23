Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/23/sustainability/where-d-you-get-beef-rancher-groups-sue-usda-over-labels/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Two industry groups that represent cattle ranchers have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They want the USDA to reinstate country-of-origin labeling for beef, because they say consumers want to purchase meat from animals born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S. For example, pieces of beef from Canada can come across the border to a U.S. processing plant, get ground into hamburger, and that hamburger then sold without any indication of its origin. The previous COOL rules were repealed in 2015, after the World Trade Organization found they were unfair to cattle producers in Canada and Mexico.

