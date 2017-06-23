Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/23/economy/mayors-heart-infrastructure-want-more-details-trump-s-plan/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

More than 250 mayors are in Miami Beach for the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors. A White House infrastructure adviser is there, too, and city leaders have plenty of questions. What’s in Trump’s infrastructure plan as far as federal partnerships with cities and states? The plan includes about 200 million in federal spending to leverage much more in private investments. But how will any public-private partnerships be structured? The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates about $4.6 trillion is needed in infrastructure investments by 2025, so details on funding are crucial.

