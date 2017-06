Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/23/economy/japan-and-eu-head-massive-trade-deal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Japan and the European Union say they’re close to agreement on a broad free-trade deal. It would be the largest such pact for the EU. The two trading partners have been hammering out this deal since 2013, but negotiations have taken on new urgency recently.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.