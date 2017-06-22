- Slava Bowman/Visualhunt

Many view the divisions in our current political environment through a "conservative vs. liberal" or "Democrat vs. Republican" filter. After all, a large number of people in both of the major political parties have said that the other group elicits feelings of fear and anger.

But what if there was another way to look at the tension and disagreements that exist in the U.S.? The Guardian's Chris Arnade makes the case that the country is structured in a couple of major ways: Those with elite educations and those without, and those who have left their hometowns and those who have stayed. Those who stay in their communities, for example, are more likely to support President Trump, he said. Especially white voters.

We wanted to know whether this analysis rings true in your life. Here were some of your responses.

Many of you were on board with Arnade's argument:

True. I'm criticised by hometown friends for pursuing my education. Some people are uncomfortable with change, while others embrace it — Brandon Holmes (@_bholmes) June 22, 2017

Yes! Some of my family have lived in the same town their entire lives. They are very conservative and devoted Trump supporters. — Bridget Garland (@BridgetGarland) June 22, 2017

Absolutely. 100% comports with my experience. Grew up in rural South and now live in Houston. Massive gap in worldview b/n the two. — Stan Perry (@perry_stan) June 22, 2017

@Marketplace agree on assmt of education + moving from hometown creates diff w/those who stayed. Public hs-> Ivy League, Cincy -> NYC — Kendall Miller (@kendallontherun) June 22, 2017

Others gave their reasons for why they think worldview could be connected to your decision to leave or stay home:

Travel exposes you to differences in ends, ways and means ... inculcates empathy. But doesn't always equate liberalism. — Trae York (@trae_york) June 22, 2017

@Marketplace I think it's based on experiencing other parts of the world and encountering diversity. when you stay put that is limited — Lisa Thompson (@lmdthompson) June 22, 2017

@Marketplace People who travel beyond familiar parameters develop an appreciation for cultural contrasts and challenge parochial ideology. — Reetika (@ReetikaWrites) June 22, 2017

It's more a personality thing. Hometowners often fear change & are content with status quo. Movers are restless – embrace change-want more. — Kathy Vetter (@klvetter) June 22, 2017

Some of you disagreed with the analysis — whether you moved away and are pro-Trump, or stayed home and are liberal:

@Marketplace Disagree. Relocated, upper middle-class, college educated. Pro Trump! — Sondra Taylor Wesley (@Wesley_911) June 22, 2017

@Marketplace I disagree with the staying close to home Trump voter thing. 25th reunion coming & my classmates moved away but are all RED. — Moore Thought (@complexsavage) June 22, 2017

Most of my family has not left upstate NY. We are lower middle class, and none of us have a college degree. We are all proudly liberal. — Kelsea Purdy (@PurdyKelsea) June 22, 2017

I don't have a college degree. I've lived in the same, rural area my entire life. I am very liberal. I definitely DID NOT vote Trump. — Kristin Noel (@awkwardkristin) June 22, 2017

...while others made the argument that factors such as racism had to do with Trump's victory:

@Marketplace.Guardian analysis off.White people elected trump.Racism&misogyny root cause.POC who didn't move frm home did not vote for trump — donna (@nawalkowsky) June 22, 2017

Some made the argument that political preferences transcend location:

@Marketplace

Born: Detroit

Educated: Vancouver BC

Worked: Dallas, Phoenix, LA, San Fran, Kodiak Island, Portland



I vote America first — DP🐾Ashby (#Resist) (@DPAshby) June 22, 2017

Made this seem like folks who stay and care abt making their communities better are close minded & spiteful. — Erin (@SpiralLight1) June 22, 2017