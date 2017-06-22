Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/22/economy/democratic-leaders-try-formulate-sound-economic-message/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Democrats are having a hard time crafting an economic message that gets through to voters. They lost two special congressional elections earlier this week. Some Democrats say being the anti-Trump party is a weak platform on which to take a stand and reach Americans who feel their concerns and needs are not being met. What does the Democratic leadership need to do to come up with an economic message that reaches blue-collar and other Americans who feel the economy is not working for them?

