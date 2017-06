Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/21/tech/rural-iowa-president-trump-plugs-precision-agriculture/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's "Technology Week" at the White House. So, naturally, President Trump is heading to farm country today. If that seems incongruous, you may not know there's a lot of high-tech stuff going on in the growing field of "precision agriculture.” Farmers are using all sorts of technology to determine the most efficient growing practices, which agriculture specialists will discuss with Trump during his Iowa trip.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.