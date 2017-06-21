Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/21/health-care/big-insurers-flee-obamacare-exchanges-others-are-jumping/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today is the deadline for health insurance companies to decide if they're going to be in or out of the health care exchanges in 2018. Several of the big insurers, like Anthem and Humana, are bailing on the exchanges in many markets, limiting or eliminating options for patients using Obamacare. But while some companies are jumping ship, others are jumping in — like New York startup Oscar, and Centene, based in St. Louis. Why do these companies see this moment as an opportunity when many others are fleeing?

