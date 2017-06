Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/21/economy/some-economists-think-technology-might-be-slowing-inflation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Should inflation be added to the list of things disrupted by tech? For years, we’ve accepted the integrity of the idea of the Phillips curve: that as unemployment declines, wages rise and companies pass along those increased labor costs in the form of price hikes on goods and services. Inflation. But as unemployment has declined in this economic cycle, we’re seeing very little inflation. Is that because of the influence of technology?

