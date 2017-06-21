Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/21/economy/mid-day-update/06212017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Uber has just undergone a shareholder revolt. Investors have ousted CEO Travis Kalanick following investigations that found widespread abuse in the company's workplace. Adam Lashinsky, an executive editor at Fortune who's also authored a book on Uber, joined us to talk about whether Uber has what it takes to turn itself around, and where Kalanick fits into the future of the company. Afterwards, we'll look at Ford's decision to move production of its next-generation Focus model to China, and then talk about the market for selling Obamacare policies.