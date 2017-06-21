Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/21/business/etsy-got-famous-macram-and-mason-jar-chic-then-it-got-more-rest-them/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Used to be if you wanted some hand-hewn dreamcatcher earrings or a wallet made of duct tape, there was one place to go: Etsy. The e-commerce website brought artisan-crafted products to customers around the world. It launched with four employees in 2005 and grew into a $1.6 billion public company. But now Etsy’s laying off 15 percent of its staff, the second round of cuts this year. Its problems seem to stem back to when the company let the mass-produced sell alongside the homespun.

