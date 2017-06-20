Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/20/sustainability/why-do-big-companies-support-carbon-tax/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A group called the Climate Leadership Council put out a plan for a carbon tax earlier this year, and it’s made up not just of environmentalist types, though there are some of those, but also conservative Republicans and business leaders. Its founding members include multinational corporations, including fossil fuel and auto companies like Exxon Mobil, BP and GM. The organization supports a Republican-led plan to tax companies for the carbon they burn, assume those companies will pass those costs on to consumers and then have the government cut a check to people for the extra prices they pay.

