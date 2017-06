Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/20/sustainability/energy-secretary-details-steep-budget-cuts-congress-week/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Department of Energy head Rick Perry has a history of developing renewable energy, especially wind power, as governor of Texas. He voiced support for wind and solar power expansion in his confirmation hearings and elsewhere. But the budget on the table for DOE includes drastic cuts to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, as well as research labs that work on renewables.

