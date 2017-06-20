Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/20/economy/mid-day-update/06202017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The price of crude oil has been in sharp decline — the third straight year in a row. And that's making the job of policing interest rates in America even tougher. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, joined us to talk about the connection between the two, and whether it's actually the right time to raise rates. Afterwards, we'll look at news that the former CEO of Barclays and three other executives at the bank are facing criminal charges in connection with the 2008 financial meltdown. And finally, we'll look at a recent Supreme Court ruling that means brands could be allowed to have edgier, even offensive, names.