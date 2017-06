Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/19/health-care/health-care-consumer-groups-have-no-seat-table/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate is working to get its own version of the American Health Care Act ready before it goes on recess July 3. Only a small group of senators is working on it, without the input of many other people. This has been frustrating for some consumer groups, who say they’ve been locked out. So many of these organizations are taking their messages directly to the American people.

