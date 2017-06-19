Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/19/economy/mid-day-update/06192017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The tech world's top CEOs are in D.C. today to meet with President Trump about how to help the government run more efficiently. We'll talk about some of the plans the White House in store, which includes an upgrade of of the government's computer systems. Afterwards, we'll look at whether Phoenix's power grid will be able to handle the Southwest's heatwave, and then discuss California's plans to change its fishing license system so that more people will go fishing.