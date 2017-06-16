Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/16/sustainability/california-s-federal-waiver-higher-fuel-efficiency-rules-not-under-review/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There are two forces pushing cars and fuel efficiency in opposition directions: the federal government and California. California for decades has had special permission to set environmental rules that are stricter than the federal rules. The Trump administration had suggested it might try to revoke the waiver that grants that permission. But in a bit of a surprise, EPA head Scott Pruitt now says the feds will leave the state alone, for now. And it’s not just California that is affected, as 12 states have signed on to the California standards, accounting for about 40 percent of the U.S. car market.

