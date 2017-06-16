The supermarket industry is about to undergo some big changes. Amazon has just announced it's purchasing Whole Foods in a deal worth $13.7 billion. On today's show, FTN Financial analyst Chris Low stopped by to discuss what a store from the two companies could look like and whether Amazon can improve Whole Foods' declining sales. Afterwards, we'll chat with the Financial Times' Rochelle Toplensky about a possible $1 billion penalty for Google from the European Union over its search engine. And finally, we'll look at the state of paternity leave in the U.S.
06/16/2017: Amazon snags Whole Foods for almost $14 billion
