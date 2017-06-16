- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It could be a candy shopping spree for someone.

As more Americans are showing an interest in healthier snacking options, Swiss mega company Nestle has announced it’s looking for a buyer for its U.S. confectionery business. The company said it’ll continue to invest in pet products, bottled water, baby food and ice cream here in the states, but this move means iconic candy brands such as Crunch, Butterfinger and Nerds may soon be sold under a new label.

Once, we all knew that chocolate is “scrunchious” when it crunches.

Overly earnest children may have loved it in the 80’s, but Americans these days are more likely to be into healthier snacking.

Overall, Nestle sold more than $27 billion worth of products in the U.S. last year. But candy sales weren’t a big part of that, dipping below a billion dollars. Earlier this year, the company called that performance disappointing, blaming competition and “low growth in the mainstream chocolate market.”

Other brands that would be part of the sale include Nerds, LaffyTaffy and SkinnyCow. The sale would not include Toll House or KitKat. Some analysts say the sale could bring up to $3 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.