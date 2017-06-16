Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/06/16/business/amazon-shocks-news-whole-foods-bid/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon has agreed to buy Whole Foods in a roughly $13.5 billion deal. It would be Amazon's biggest acquisition to date, and it's generating headlines such as "earth shaking." Whole Foods has been underperforming a little lately. Its growth has slowed and activist investors have been after the chain to sell itself. But what's a digital retailer like Amazon want with all those old-school brick-and-mortar stores? And can it turn things around at Whole Foods?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.